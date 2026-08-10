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Bookstore Romance Day

Bookstore Romance Day

Mark your calendars for one of our favorite days of the year!! Saturday, August 15th, in-store, we'll be celebrating Bookstore Romance Day, all day with vendors, giveaways, and more! ❤️💌

At 10am: Swann's End Flowers and &HerCookies will be vending!

1pm -4: Live doodle photobooth from @DestinyCanDoIt

Also expect free blind books and stickers, a raffle, and exclusive merch!!

Withfriends believes in building financial resilience for indie bookstores through community support.

Fountain Bookstore, Inc.
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Fountain Bookstore
8047881594
info@fountainbookstore.com
Fountain Bookstore, Inc.
1307 E Cary St
Richmond, Virginia 23219