Bookstore Romance Day
Bookstore Romance Day
Mark your calendars for one of our favorite days of the year!! Saturday, August 15th, in-store, we'll be celebrating Bookstore Romance Day, all day with vendors, giveaways, and more! ❤️💌
At 10am: Swann's End Flowers and &HerCookies will be vending!
1pm -4: Live doodle photobooth from @DestinyCanDoIt
Also expect free blind books and stickers, a raffle, and exclusive merch!!
Withfriends believes in building financial resilience for indie bookstores through community support.
Fountain Bookstore, Inc.
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Fountain Bookstore
8047881594
info@fountainbookstore.com
Fountain Bookstore, Inc.
1307 E Cary StRichmond, Virginia 23219