Breakthrough T1D Community Walk
Breakthrough T1D Community Walk
Join us at the largest global event for the type 1 diabetes (T1D) community, the Breakthrough T1D Walk, where every step drives research, advocacy, and support to improve lives until we find a cure. This family-friendly event welcomes participants of all ages and abilities to raise T1D awareness and move us closer to a world without T1D. There will be a DJ, Face Painting, a Petting Zoo, food and fun to enjoy!
Walnut Creek Park
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026
Event Supported By
Breakthrough T1D Virginia Chapter
202-371-0044
virginia@breakthrought1d.org
Walnut Creek Park
4250 Walnut Creek RoadNorth Garden, Virginia 22959
912-223-5860
courtney.schmidt1313@gmail.com