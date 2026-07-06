Bringing Virginia Politics into the Light

In a time of declining faith in our public institutions, veteran journalist David M. Poole offers a hopeful story about achieving bipartisan trust and keeping the public informed. Poole will talk about his recent book, Trusted Source, which tells how the fiercely nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project (vpap.org) developed a sustainable business model to provide free, fact-based information as newspapers were in decline. Poole will tell how VPAP made recent state politics more accessible and will take questions from the audience.

David M. Poole was Executive Director of the Virginia Public Access Project, Inc., from 1997 to 2023. He is the author of Trusted Source: How a Virginia Nonprofit Gained Bipartisan Support in an Era of Political Polarization.

The content and opinions expressed in these presentations are solely those of the speaker and not necessarily of the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.

Program Notes:

Tickets are required for in-person attendance. Lecture ticket includes admission to VMHC galleries. Tickets are not needed if you would prefer to join us live on YouTube or Facebook.

Admission to this lecture is free for members.

In-person attendees are invited to meet the speaker immediately following the lecture.

Signed copies of the book will be available at ShopVirginiaHistory.org.