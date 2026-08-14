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Broadway Rave

Broadway Rave

Calling all Musical Theatre nerds, drama geeks, actors, actresses, theatre lovers, and more! Welcome to Broadway Rave, a Broadway dance party celebrating the best in show tunes and musical theatre. Come sing along to all of your favorite broadway hits while dressed up as your favorite character. We’ll have surprise guests from some of your favorite Broadway stars! Live out your Broadway fantasies at Broadway Rave — the most POPULAR Broadway Dance party around.

Ember Music Hall
$24.10
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Broadway Rave
(804) 404-2327
info@embermusichall.com
Ember Music Hall
309 East Broad Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219