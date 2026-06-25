Canadian Brass—LIVE in concert

Widely regarded as “the world’s most famous brass group,” the ensemble has performed everywhere from Carnegie Hall to television specials and international tours spanning North America, Europe, Asia, and beyond. Blending dazzling virtuosity with engaging entertainment, Canadian Brass brings an eclectic repertoire ranging from Baroque masterpieces and jazz standards to Broadway favorites and contemporary works. With more than 130 albums, millions of records sold, and a passion for music education and innovation, Canadian Brass continues to redefine what a brass ensemble can be while delighting audiences of all ages.

Richmond's First Baptist Church is honored to host Canadian Brass. We hope you'll join us for this exciting and entertaining evening!

