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CARELab™ Summer Studio- Leadership-AI-Civic Impact

CARELab™ Summer Studio- Leadership-AI-Civic Impact

CareLab’s upcoming 6-Day summer studio [UVA June 22-27] empowers high school and college students to unlock AI and transform ideas into impact while help design the future of the Downtown Mall! In partnership with UVA's Contemplative Sciences Center, our experiential learning studio empowers students as future changemakers learning alongside civic leaders, business professionals, and entrepreneurs while tackling real community challenges. Students develop leadership, confidence, purpose and AI skills (no AI experience necessary). Limited partial and fully sponsored seats available.

UVA, Contemplative Sciences Center
tuition $495
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Jun 27, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

CARE360™
540-875-8510
info@care360.global
https://care360.global/carelab/
UVA, Contemplative Sciences Center
403 Emmet Street South
Charlottesville, Virginia 22904
540-875-8510
info@care360.global
https://care360.global/carelab/