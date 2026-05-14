CARELab™ Summer Studio- Leadership-AI-Civic Impact

CareLab’s upcoming 6-Day summer studio [UVA June 22-27] empowers high school and college students to unlock AI and transform ideas into impact while help design the future of the Downtown Mall! In partnership with UVA's Contemplative Sciences Center, our experiential learning studio empowers students as future changemakers learning alongside civic leaders, business professionals, and entrepreneurs while tackling real community challenges. Students develop leadership, confidence, purpose and AI skills (no AI experience necessary). Limited partial and fully sponsored seats available.