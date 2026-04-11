For More Information, Visit richmond.funnybone.com About the Artist: Boasting a unique, singular voice and an ever expanding fan base, Casey Frey is quickly emerging as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after comedians and personalities. Casey has accumulated a devoted and loyal legion of fans over the years, where his videos and online sketches have been viewed over 200,000,000 times. He is currently developing new projects for film and TV along with touring as a stand up comic. Casey has collaborated with many notable artists and musicians over the years, such as Donald Glover, Marshmello, Tiesto, DVBBS and more and can be seen starring in the film MAINSTREAM, starring Andrew Garfield and Maya Hawke for director Gia Coppola and in the most recent of REAL BROS OF SIMI VALLEY for RoKu & ABBOTT ELEMENTARY for Hulu. BUY TICKETS Ticket Policy: The Funny Bone has a full bar and a dinner menu that is available through your server when you are seated in the showroom! Seating is done on a first come first seated basis. If you wish to sit with another party, please arrive and enter the showroom together. Seating ends 30 minutes after the show begins and entry for late arrivals is not guaranteed. Most of our tables seat 4 people. You may be seated with a separate party of guests at the same table. All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges. Sales tax and service fees are included in the ticket price. This event is 21+ and all guests will need valid ID to enter.