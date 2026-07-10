Chi-Town Transit Authority - The music of Chicago
Chi-Town Transit Authority - The music of Chicago
𝐎𝐍 𝐒𝐀𝐋𝐄 𝐍𝐎𝐖! Chi-Town Transit Authority coming to The Groove Friday August 14th! Chi-Town Transit Authority is an 8-piece Chicago Tribute band based out of Atlanta, Ga. established in 2017 and dedicated in reproducing the “Chicago” Concert experience!
The Groove Music Hall
$28.00
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Dominion Raceway & Entertainment
brandon.fuller@dominionraceway.com
The Groove Music Hall
6501Dominion Raceway AveThornburg, Virginia 22580