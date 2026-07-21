For More Information, Visit richmond.funnybone.com About the Artist: Hailing from Washington D.C. and known as ⅓ of the 85 South Show, Chico Bean knows how to deliver a well-executed joke. Born Anthony Bean, Chico Bean has the uncanny ability to memorize almost instantly the words to an old song or create a new quirky jingle on the spot. Chico contributed his skills to the long-running sketch-variety television show "Wild N' Out" hosted weekly by Nick Cannon and helped catapult the show to high viewership. Other credits include the Freestyle Funny Comedy Show and MTV 2's Guy Court. More recently, you can see Chico Bean on set with the entire 85 South Show cracking jokes and speaking on topics that matter. Writing and acting are other talents that Chico Bean showcases throughout his career, and more recently on E! His myriad of skills and "comedic improvisation" is what keeps the fans coming back for more. If you are looking for a fresh, funny, relative, and stand out comedian, look no further than Chico Bean. BUY TICKETS Ticket Policy: The Funny Bone has a full bar and a dinner menu that is available through your server when you are seated in the showroom! Seating is done on a first come first seated basis. If you wish to sit with another party, please arrive and enter the showroom together. Seating ends 30 minutes after the show begins and entry for late arrivals is not guaranteed. Most of our tables seat 4 people. You may be seated with a separate party of guests at the same table. All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges. Sales tax and service fees are included in the ticket price. This event is 21+ and all guests will need valid ID to enter.