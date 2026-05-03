Christmas in July Market at Hardywood

🎄 Christmas is just too good to celebrate only once a year! ☀️

Join us for our festive Christmas in July Artisan Market at Hardywood West Creek and enjoy a day filled with shopping, community, and summer holiday cheer!

Discover dozens of talented local artists, makers, and small businesses offering unique handmade gifts, home décor, artwork, jewelry, apparel, candles, and so much more. Whether you're getting a head start on holiday shopping or simply looking for a fun summer outing, you'll find plenty of one-of-a-kind treasures while supporting local RVA businesses.

Bring the family, meet up with friends, grab a drink from Hardywood, and enjoy a relaxed day browsing local vendors in a festive atmosphere that combines the magic of Christmas with the fun of summer.

🎁 Shop Local & Support Small Businesses

🎄 Unique Handmade Gifts & Décor

🍺 Craft Beer & Refreshments

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family-Friendly Fun

🐶 Dog Friendly

☀️ Outdoor & Tented Event

Throw on your favorite Christmas shirt, embrace the holiday spirit, and celebrate Christmas in July with us at Hardywood West Creek!

VENDORS APPLY ON OUR WEBSITE: www.artisanmakers.org

Follow us @artisanmakersva