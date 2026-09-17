Claimed by the Orc King with Roxy Taylor

Calling all monster romance lovers! We are thrilled to have Roxy Taylor coming by to talk about her fantastical and sexy debut, Claimed By The Orc King. She will be discussing all things romantasy with Fountain Fave Author Sara Raasch!

About the Book:

A fated mates monster romance featuring an orc king, a portal to a brutal fantasy realm, and a heroine who refuses to kneel.

This beautiful trade paperback edition features a deluxe jacket with silver foil on the front and a full-color interior illustration.

Thena came to FantastiCon to survive the weekend with minimal human interaction and maximum sarcasm. She didn’t plan on catching the attention of a seven-foot orc painted in war green—or the way her pulse stutters when he looks at her like she’s already his.

Viggo Klausson isn’t a cosplayer. He’s the High Chieftain of the Eastern Orcs, stranded in the human world while searching for the mate fate promised him. The moment he scents Thena, the bond snaps tight.

Then a portal drags her into Korule—a fractured kingdom where women are rare, power is carved in blood, and claiming a mate can start a war.

Thena refuses to become anyone’s prize. An ancient magic awakens inside her, and suddenly she’s not just the king’s fated mate.

She’s dangerous.

Viggo may be steady. He may be patient. But when enemies circle, he does not hesitate to bare his teeth.

He found his mate.

Now he has to earn her.

Perfect for readers who love:

• Fated mates

• Orc kings

• Strong, sharp-tongued heroines

• Political court intrigue

• Portal fantasy romance

• “Touch her and die” energy

About the Author:

Roxy Taylor is a GenX Amazon writing romantasy that refuses to behave. She writes about women who never fold themselves smaller, and the men or monsters caught between worshiping them and surviving them. Fueled by a lifelong love of ‘80s films, she writes for women who remember adventure and refuse to settle for less.

About the Moderator:

Sara Raasch has known she was destined for bookish things since the age of five, when her friends had a lemonade stand and she tagged along to sell her hand-drawn picture books too. Not much has changed since then — her friends still cock concerned eyebrows when she attempts to draw things and her enthusiasm for the written word still drives her to extreme measures.

She is the New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of multiple books for teens, including the historical romantasy duology WITCH AND HUNTER, cowritten with Beth Revis; as well as romances for adults, such as THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE KISSMAS and THE ENTANGLEMENT OF RIVAL WIZARDS.

​​None of her books feature her hand-drawn pictures.

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