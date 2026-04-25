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Coffee Talk: 150 Years Apart, With More In Common Than You Think, with Erin Freeman

Coffee Talk: 150 Years Apart, With More In Common Than You Think, with Erin Freeman

Join Wintergreen Music Artistic Director Erin Freeman as she chats about two epic concertos: Florence Price’s first Violin Concerto and Beethoven’s third Piano Concerto. From different continents, backgrounds, and eras, you’ll find that these two concertos are actually sister compositions.

The Hearth Room in the Mountain Inn
09:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Wintergreen Music
(434) 361-0541
info@wintergreenmusic.org
http://www.wintergreenmusic.org
The Hearth Room in the Mountain Inn
39 Mountain Inn Loop
Wintergreen Resort, Virginia 22967