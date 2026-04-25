Coffee Talk: Music & Community - Why it Matters, with Corinne Horvath
Coffee Talk: Music & Community - Why it Matters, with Corinne Horvath
Executive Director Corinne Horvath explores the vital role music plays in shaping and sustaining a community. Through stories, insights, and open conversation, she reflects on how music brings people together, strengthens connection, and enriches cultural identity—both at Wintergreen and beyond. Join her for a thoughtful and welcoming discussion on why music matters, and how its impact resonates far beyond the concert hall.
The Hearth Room in the Mountain Inn
09:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Wintergreen Music
(434) 361-0541
info@wintergreenmusic.org
The Hearth Room in the Mountain Inn
39 Mountain Inn LoopWintergreen Resort, Virginia 22967