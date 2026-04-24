Coffee Talk: Q&A with the 2026 Arts Administration Fellows – Lessons Learned from a Festival, with Cynthia Steele
Coffee Talk: Q&A with the 2026 Arts Administration Fellows – Lessons Learned from a Festival, with Cynthia Steele
Join the 2026 LEAD Cooperative Arts Administration Fellows as they talk about lessons learned from the Festival.
The Hearth Room in the Mountain Inn
09:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Mon, 13 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Wintergreen Music
(434) 361-0541
info@wintergreenmusic.org
The Hearth Room in the Mountain Inn
39 Mountain Inn LoopWintergreen Resort, Virginia 22967