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Coffee Talk: Q&A with the 2026 Arts Administration Fellows – Lessons Learned from a Festival, with Cynthia Steele

Coffee Talk: Q&A with the 2026 Arts Administration Fellows – Lessons Learned from a Festival, with Cynthia Steele

Join the 2026 LEAD Cooperative Arts Administration Fellows as they talk about lessons learned from the Festival.

The Hearth Room in the Mountain Inn
09:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Mon, 13 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Wintergreen Music
(434) 361-0541
info@wintergreenmusic.org
http://www.wintergreenmusic.org
The Hearth Room in the Mountain Inn
39 Mountain Inn Loop
Wintergreen Resort, Virginia 22967