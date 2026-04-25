Coffee Talk: Sunlight and Shadows – Unpacking Brahms’ Second Symphony, with Erin Freeman
Coffee Talk: Sunlight and Shadows – Unpacking Brahms’ Second Symphony, with Erin Freeman
In her signature, inviting way, Artistic Director Erin Freeman will be tour guide through this most joyful and uplifting of symphonies by Johannes Brahms.
The Hearth Room in the Mountain Inn
09:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Wintergreen Music
(434) 361-0541
info@wintergreenmusic.org
The Hearth Room in the Mountain Inn
39 Mountain Inn LoopWintergreen Resort, Virginia 22967