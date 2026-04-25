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Coffee Talk: Sunlight and Shadows – Unpacking Brahms’ Second Symphony, with Erin Freeman

Coffee Talk: Sunlight and Shadows – Unpacking Brahms’ Second Symphony, with Erin Freeman

In her signature, inviting way, Artistic Director Erin Freeman will be tour guide through this most joyful and uplifting of symphonies by Johannes Brahms.

The Hearth Room in the Mountain Inn
09:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Wintergreen Music
(434) 361-0541
info@wintergreenmusic.org
http://www.wintergreenmusic.org
The Hearth Room in the Mountain Inn
39 Mountain Inn Loop
Wintergreen Resort, Virginia 22967