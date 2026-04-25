Coffee Talk: The Rise of the Humble Violin – From the Dance Hall to the Concert Hall, with Jim Lyon
Coffee Talk: The Rise of the Humble Violin – From the Dance Hall to the Concert Hall, with Jim Lyon
Wintergreen Festival Artist and LEAD faculty member Jim Lyon explores the violin family’s meteoric rise from a “low class instrument” only fit for “rogues and hardy beggars” to becoming the queen of the orchestra. Plus, meet Albert Spalding, the first internationally famous American violinist, heir to the Spalding sporting goods family, and employee of LaGuardia during World War 2.
The Hearth Room in the Mountain Inn
09:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Mon, 20 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Wintergreen Music
(434) 361-0541
info@wintergreenmusic.org
The Hearth Room in the Mountain Inn
39 Mountain Inn LoopWintergreen Resort, Virginia 22967