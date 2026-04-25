© 2026
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Coffee Talk: What 20 Measures Can Teach You, with Jorge Sosa and the 2026 LEAD Cooperative Composition Students

Coffee Talk: What 20 Measures Can Teach You, with Jorge Sosa and the 2026 LEAD Cooperative Composition Students

Join Wintergreen Music Festival composer in residence Jorge Sosa and the 2026 LEAD Cooperative composition students as they chat about their 20-measure projects.

The Hearth Room in the Mountain Inn
09:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wintergreen Music
(434) 361-0541
info@wintergreenmusic.org
http://www.wintergreenmusic.org
The Hearth Room in the Mountain Inn
39 Mountain Inn Loop
Wintergreen Resort, Virginia 22967