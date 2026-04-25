Coffee Talk: What 20 Measures Can Teach You, with Jorge Sosa and the 2026 LEAD Cooperative Composition Students
Coffee Talk: What 20 Measures Can Teach You, with Jorge Sosa and the 2026 LEAD Cooperative Composition Students
Join Wintergreen Music Festival composer in residence Jorge Sosa and the 2026 LEAD Cooperative composition students as they chat about their 20-measure projects.
The Hearth Room in the Mountain Inn
09:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Wintergreen Music
(434) 361-0541
info@wintergreenmusic.org
The Hearth Room in the Mountain Inn
39 Mountain Inn LoopWintergreen Resort, Virginia 22967