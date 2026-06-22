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Come From Away

Come From Away

In the wake of devastating events, the world held its breath. But in the remote town of Gander, Newfoundland, an extraordinary story of compassion and unexpected connection unfolded. When 38 planes carrying nearly 7,000 passengers were diverted to Gander, the small town's residents opened their hearts and homes, transforming strangers into family. Called a “...celebration of the best of humankind” by the Daily Beast - don’t miss this remarkable true story of the days following 9/11, brought to life with a memorable, moving score by Tony® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein.

Virginia Repertory Theatre
$39 - $75
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Virginia Repertory Theatre
804-282-2620
tickets@virginiarep.org
https://va-rep.org/
Virginia Repertory Theatre
114 W. Broad St
Richmond, Virginia 23220
8042822620
tickets@virginiarep.org
https://va-rep.org/events/a-christmas-carol/