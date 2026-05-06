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Community Pop-Up Concert: Rich & Mellow – Low Brass in the Blue Ridge

Community Pop-Up Concert: Rich & Mellow – Low Brass in the Blue Ridge

Free﻿

Start your morning at the Blue Ridge Overlook and take in the sweeping mountain views accompanied by the rich, mellow sounds of three trombones and a tuba. You’ll be pleasantly surprised by the beauty of this instrumental combination in such a breathtaking setting.

Blue Ridge Overlook
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Wintergreen Music
(434) 361-0541
info@wintergreenmusic.org
http://www.wintergreenmusic.org
Blue Ridge Overlook
600 Devils Knob Loop
Wintergreen Resort, Virginia 22967