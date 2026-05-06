Community Pop-Up Concert: Rich & Mellow – Low Brass in the Blue Ridge
Community Pop-Up Concert: Rich & Mellow – Low Brass in the Blue Ridge
Free
Start your morning at the Blue Ridge Overlook and take in the sweeping mountain views accompanied by the rich, mellow sounds of three trombones and a tuba. You’ll be pleasantly surprised by the beauty of this instrumental combination in such a breathtaking setting.
Blue Ridge Overlook
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Wintergreen Music
(434) 361-0541
info@wintergreenmusic.org
Blue Ridge Overlook
600 Devils Knob LoopWintergreen Resort, Virginia 22967