Copper Moon Celebration
Copper Moon Celebration
The Copper Moon Celebration is June 27 in Richmond — an unforgettable evening of African dance, Congolese fashion, live music, and amazing food. We’re honoring 66 years of Congolese independence AND raising funds for youth education in Cibombo, Democritic Republic of Congo.
Acca Shrine Center Ballroom
General Admission -$50 VIP Admission -$90
05:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Dr. Musau Wakabongo Science Education, Inc.
804-396-2687
dr.musau.wakabongo@dmwse.org
Artist Group Info
OrigiNation Cultural Arts Center
Acca Shrine Center Ballroom
1712 Bellevue AveRichmond, Virginia 23227
(804) 264-0509
events@accashriners.com