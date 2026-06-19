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Copper Moon Celebration

Copper Moon Celebration

The Copper Moon Celebration is June 27 in Richmond — an unforgettable evening of African dance, Congolese fashion, live music, and amazing food. We’re honoring 66 years of Congolese independence AND raising funds for youth education in Cibombo, Democritic Republic of Congo.

Acca Shrine Center Ballroom
General Admission -$50 VIP Admission -$90
05:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dr. Musau Wakabongo Science Education, Inc.
804-396-2687
dr.musau.wakabongo@dmwse.org
dmwse.org

Artist Group Info

OrigiNation Cultural Arts Center
Acca Shrine Center Ballroom
1712 Bellevue Ave
Richmond, Virginia 23227
(804) 264-0509
events@accashriners.com
https://accashriners.com/