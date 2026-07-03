CRABSMACK LIVE!
CRABSMACK LIVE!
As the #1 Crab Leg themed band in the entire universe, CrabSmack performs outrageous parodies of rock, pop, blues, and jazz from the 1960s through today, the band transforms beloved classics into epic crab leg anthems that fans of all ages will love. Fronted by comedian, international sex symbol, and verified rock legend Charles Frederick, the viral phenomenon captivates audiences with their larger than life brand of theatrical performance that no audience is soon to forget.
The Music Hall
15-18
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Academy Center of the Arts
434-528-3256
Artist Group Info
aadams@academycenter.org
The Music Hall
722 Commerce St.Lynchburg, Virginia 24504
434-528-3256