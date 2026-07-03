CRABSMACK LIVE!

As the #1 Crab Leg themed band in the entire universe, CrabSmack performs outrageous parodies of rock, pop, blues, and jazz from the 1960s through today, the band transforms beloved classics into epic crab leg anthems that fans of all ages will love. Fronted by comedian, international sex symbol, and verified rock legend Charles Frederick, the viral phenomenon captivates audiences with their larger than life brand of theatrical performance that no audience is soon to forget.