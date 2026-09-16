For More Information, Visit richmond.funnybone.com

About the Artist:

Damon Williams, the legendary comedian, actor, writer, and producer, is a native of Chicago who has become a household name in the entertainment industry for over 30 years. Williams’ journey to stardom began as a young entrepreneur, owning a Subway sandwich shop in the early ’90s. However, he caught the comedy bug, and since then, he hasn’t looked back. Over the years, Williams has worked with some of the most iconic stars in show business, too many to mention. He has performed stand-up comedy on several networks, including numerous television appearances. Williams’ reputation as a highly sought-after comedian led to him earning the opening spot on the legendary Kings of Comedy Tour and touring the US on the Royal Comedy Tour.

For eight years, Williams sat in The Funny Chair on the Tom Joyner Morning Show, contributing his unique sense of humor to the program. In addition, Williams recently executive produced and hosted his own eight-episode series, Laugh Tonight with Damon Williams, which is now streaming on UrbanflixTV.

Williams has also ventured into acting, with memorable cameo roles and even a leading man role in the film Heaven on Seven, which is now streaming on Tubi and other platforms. His humor is not only highly sought after as a performer but also as a writer and on-air contributor to the SHERRI show.

Williams curates weekend shows at Riddles Comedy Club in Chicagoland, bringing his humor to the stage in his hometown. Fans can also catch him on All The Queen’s Men Special Presented by Sommore, which is airing on Netflix.

Currently, Williams is on his “Still Funny AF” Tour, where he continues to make audiences laugh across the country. Damon Williams is a true comedy OG, and his talent has made him one of the most respected comedians in the industry. Fans can find more information on DamonWilliamsComedy.com

BUY TICKETS

Ticket Policy:

The Funny Bone has a full bar and a dinner menu that is available through your server when you are seated in the showroom!

Seating is done on a first come first seated basis. If you wish to sit with another party, please arrive and enter the showroom together.

Seating ends 30 minutes after the show begins and entry for late arrivals is not guaranteed.

Most of our tables seat 4 people. You may be seated with a separate party of guests at the same table.

All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges. Sales tax and service fees are included in the ticket price.

This event is 21+ and all guests will need valid ID to enter.

DATE & TIME

Happens on the following Dates:

Dec 18, 2026, 7:00pm to 8:30pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Dec 18, 2026, 9:45pm to 11:15pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Dec 19, 2026, 6:30pm to 8:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Dec 19, 2026, 9:15pm to 10:45pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)