Depot Day in Rural Retreat
Depot Day in Rural Retreat
Kids of all ages will enjoy this massive model train exhibition, filling the Depot with authentic towns and landscapes. The Sipping and Switching Society of Virginia returns for the second year with all new exhibits, including Rural Retreat in HO Gauge. Hours are 9 to 4 on Saturday, September 19th, and admission is free. The first 50 kids will receive a free railroad conductor cap.
The Rural Retreat Depot
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Rural Retreat Depot Foundation
415-602-0481
depotatrr@gmail.com
The Rural Retreat Depot
105 West Railroad AveRural Retreat, Virginia 24368
depotatrr@gmail.com