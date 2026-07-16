Divine Ruin with Margot Douaihy

Fountain Favorite Margot Douaihy is coming! She'll be talking with John Copenhaver at the store about her newest Sister Holiday mystery.

About the Book:

It’s a steamy, restless end of the school year in New Orleans. Sister Holiday is finishing her music classes and preparing for her permanent vow ceremony, a pivotal moment in her journey of faith. But when one of her favorite students is found dead of a fentanyl overdose, Sister Holiday and her partner-in-PI, Magnolia Riveaux, are determined to track down the drug dealers. As students continue to fall prey to this sinister drug, Sister Holiday becomes more desperate to stop the epidemic—while facing her own past with addiction, a demon that is never too far.

With Douaihy’s signature mix of grit, heart, and faith, Divine Ruin tests the limits of Sister Holiday’s devotion in her darkest and most shocking case yet.

About the Author:

Margot Douaihy, PhD, is a poet, crime writer, and assistant professor at Emerson College. She is the author of the lyrical hardboiled mysteries Scorched Grace and Blessed Water, both published with Gillian Flynn Books (a Zando imprint) and both named a "Best Crime Novel of the Year" by The New York Times (2023 and 2024). The third mystery in her series, Divine Ruin, published in January 2026 and was an American Booksellers Association Indie Next Pick, a Publishers Weekly Pick, and named a Best Debut of the Month by CrimeReads. Margot is an active member of the Radius of Arab-American Writers, the Queer Crime Writers, the Sisters in Crime, and the Mystery Writers of America.

John Copenhaver is an award-winning author whose latest novel, Hall of Mirrors, was named a New York Times Crime Novel of the Year and won the Left Coast Crime Award for Best Historical Mystery. His earlier books include Dodging and Burning and The Savage Kind, which won the Lambda Literary Award for Best LGBTQ Mystery. He co-edited Crime Ink: Iconic and serves on the board of International Thriller Writers. A founding member of Queer Crime Writers, he teaches at VCU and mentors in the University of Nebraska Omaha’s MFA program. He lives in Richmond, Virginia. www.johncopenhaver.com