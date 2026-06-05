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Donna Meeks Summer Arts Camp

Donna Meeks Summer Arts Camp

Second Stage is hosting its 2nd Annual Donna Meeks Summer Arts Camp! Co-sponsored by Amherst County Parks and Recreation for any and all rising-K through rising-4th graders.

This is a five day summer camp, beginning the morning of Monday, June 22nd, at 8:30am. Taking place in the Community Room, Green Room, and Outside.

Activities include:

-Learning dance routines
-Creating visual art indoors and outdoors!
-Introduction to hand drumming
-Relaxing and engaging story time

Camp admission is $55, which includes:

-$5 non-refundable registration fee to Amherst Parks & Rec
-$50 Camp fee (assists with covering materials and instructors).

*Financial assistance is available.

Registration can be made on the Amherst County Parks and Recreations website: https://teamsideline.com/sites/amherstcountyrec/home or use the QR code on the flyer.

Second Stage | Amherst
55
08:30 AM - 12:00 PM, every day through Jun 26, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Second Stage | Amherst
(434) 941-0997
secondstageamherst@gmail.com
https://www.secondstageamherst.org/
Second Stage | Amherst
194 Second Street
Amherst, Virginia 24521
(434) 941-0997
secondstageamherst@gmail.com
https://www.secondstageamherst.org/