Donna Meeks Summer Arts Camp
Donna Meeks Summer Arts Camp
Second Stage is hosting its 2nd Annual Donna Meeks Summer Arts Camp! Co-sponsored by Amherst County Parks and Recreation for any and all rising-K through rising-4th graders.
This is a five day summer camp, beginning the morning of Monday, June 22nd, at 8:30am. Taking place in the Community Room, Green Room, and Outside.
Activities include:
-Learning dance routines
-Creating visual art indoors and outdoors!
-Introduction to hand drumming
-Relaxing and engaging story time
Camp admission is $55, which includes:
-$5 non-refundable registration fee to Amherst Parks & Rec
-$50 Camp fee (assists with covering materials and instructors).
*Financial assistance is available.
Registration can be made on the Amherst County Parks and Recreations website: https://teamsideline.com/sites/amherstcountyrec/home or use the QR code on the flyer.