Second Stage is hosting its 2nd Annual Donna Meeks Summer Arts Camp! Co-sponsored by Amherst County Parks and Recreation for any and all rising-K through rising-4th graders.

This is a five day summer camp, beginning the morning of Monday, June 22nd, at 8:30am. Taking place in the Community Room, Green Room, and Outside.

Activities include:

-Learning dance routines

-Creating visual art indoors and outdoors!

-Introduction to hand drumming

-Relaxing and engaging story time

Camp admission is $55, which includes:

-$5 non-refundable registration fee to Amherst Parks & Rec

-$50 Camp fee (assists with covering materials and instructors).

*Financial assistance is available.

Registration can be made on the Amherst County Parks and Recreations website: https://teamsideline.com/sites/amherstcountyrec/home or use the QR code on the flyer.