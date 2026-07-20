For More Information, Visit richmond.funnybone.com

About the Artist:

Dr. Kojo Sarfo, DNP, PMHNP-BC is a comedian, actor, content creator, and writer based in Los Angeles, CA with over 5 million followers and 150 million monthly views on social media. He has five years of professional experience as a psychotherapist and doctorally prepared mental health nurse practitioner with a background in inpatient forensic psychiatry and working with children with neurodevelopmental disorders. He utilizes these experiences to post skits, songs, and videos in order to promote mental health awareness.

BUY TICKETS

Ticket Policy:

The Funny Bone has a full bar and a dinner menu that is available through your server when you are seated in the showroom!

Seating is done on a first come first seated basis. If you wish to sit with another party, please arrive and enter the showroom together.

Seating ends 30 minutes after the show begins and entry for late arrivals is not guaranteed.

Most of our tables seat 4 people. You may be seated with a separate party of guests at the same table.

All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges. Sales tax and service fees are included in the ticket price.

This event is 21+ and all guests will need valid ID to enter.