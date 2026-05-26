Ebony Nicole and Friends
Ebony Nicole and Friends
Ebony Nicole is a Harrisonburg, Va based singer songwriter. Her music is all about connecting with people through melodies and lyrics that tell a story. Her sonic sound is a unique blend of indie, bedroom pop, with folk and lofi vibes mixed in. From soulful ballads to upbeat anthems, her songs are a blend of personal experiences with a touch of universal emotions.
The Music Hall
10 - 15
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Academy Center of the Arts
434-528-3256
Artist Group Info
aadams@academycenter.org
The Music Hall
722 Commerce St.Lynchburg, Virginia 24504
434-528-3256