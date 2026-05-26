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Ebony Nicole and Friends

Ebony Nicole and Friends

Ebony Nicole is a Harrisonburg, Va based singer songwriter. Her music is all about connecting with people through melodies and lyrics that tell a story. Her sonic sound is a unique blend of indie, bedroom pop, with folk and lofi vibes mixed in. From soulful ballads to upbeat anthems, her songs are a blend of personal experiences with a touch of universal emotions.

The Music Hall
10 - 15
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Academy Center of the Arts
434-528-3256
https://academycenter.org/event/clay-festival-2025/

Artist Group Info

aadams@academycenter.org
The Music Hall
722 Commerce St.
Lynchburg, Virginia 24504
434-528-3256
https://academycenter.org/event/copacetic/