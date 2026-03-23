End of Summer Artisan Market at Hardywood

📚🎉 Join us for our 5th Annual Back to School Artisan Market at Hardywood West Creek! 🎉📚

Before the school bells start ringing, gather the family for a day of local shopping, great food, live music, and community fun!

Celebrate the start of a new school year while supporting RVA's talented artists, makers, and small businesses. Browse a wide variety of unique finds, including children's toys, apparel, accessories, artwork, handmade gifts, home décor, teacher gifts, and so much more. Whether you're shopping for your student, your favorite teacher, or yourself, you'll discover plenty of one-of-a-kind treasures.

Make a day of it! Enjoy delicious food trucks, live music, lawn games, craft beer, and a welcoming community atmosphere where friends, families, and neighbors come together to celebrate the season.

🎒 Back-to-School Shopping

🛍️ Shop Local & Support Small Businesses

🎵 Live Music

🌮 Food Trucks

🎯 Family-Friendly Games & Activities

🍺 Craft Beer & Refreshments

🐶 Dog Friendly

☀️ Outdoor & Tented Event

Bring the kids, invite your friends, and join us for a fun-filled community event that's the perfect send-off to summer and kickoff to a great school year!

VENDORS APPLY ON OUR WEBSITE: www.artisanmakers.org

Follow us @artisanmakersva