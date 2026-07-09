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Fiddler on the Roof

Fiddler on the Roof

"Fiddler on the Roof" takes the stage as Summer Musical Enterprise (SME) proudly presents this timeless Broadway masterpiece. Winner of nine Tony Awards, this beloved musical blends humor, heart, and history as it follows Tevye, a poor milkman in the village of Anatevka, who fights to uphold tradition while the world around him shifts.

With unforgettable songs like "If I Were a Rich Man," "Matchmaker," and "Sunrise, Sunset," a vibrant ensemble, and storytelling that spans generations, "Fiddler on the Roof" stands as one of musical theatre's most long-standing classics. Join the SME community for a celebration of family, resilience, and the traditions that shape us.

Center for the Arts at Virginia Tech
$10-$40
07:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Aug 09, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Summer Musical Enterprise
summermusicalenterprise@gmail.com
summermusicalenterprise.org
Center for the Arts at Virginia Tech
190 Alumni Mall
Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
540-231-5300
artscenter@vt.edu
artscenter.vt.edu