First Fridays – Meredith Peverill & Sarah-Faith Strait

Welcome to First Friday at the Galleries

Featuring Histories by Meredith Peverill and BECOMING by Sarah-Faith Strait

Join us on June 5 at 5 PM for an evening celebrating two compelling exhibitions that explore memory, movement, history, and transformation through painting. Hosted in the Up Front Gallery and Ann White Gallery, this special First Friday event invites visitors to experience the unique artistic voices of Meredith Peverill and Sarah-Faith Strait while engaging with contemporary works rooted in storytelling and emotion.

The exhibitions will remain on view throughout June and July, concluding in August.

About the Exhibitions

Histories — Up Front Gallery

In Histories, Meredith Peverill presents paintings inspired by historical sites, life sketches, and personal field studies that reflect moments where the past seems to emerge into the present. Drawing influence from artists such as Van Eyck, Vermeer, and Rembrandt, Peverill combines historical painting methods with modern acrylic techniques to create richly layered works that explore memory, time, and human connection.

Her work captures fleeting moments that feel suspended between eras, inviting viewers to reflect on the enduring threads that connect us to those who came before us.

BECOMING — Ann White Gallery

Sarah-Faith Strait’s BECOMING explores the enduring relationship between humans and horses through expressive and abstracted paintings. Inspired by the horse’s emotional presence and symbolic legacy throughout history, Strait’s work examines movement, perception, and transformation through dynamic forms and layered compositions.

Oscillating between realism and abstraction, her paintings create powerful visual experiences that challenge traditional representations of the horse while encouraging empathy, contemplation, and connection with the natural world.

Event Details

First Friday takes place on June 5 beginning at 5 PM. Guests are invited to explore both exhibitions, meet fellow art enthusiasts, and experience an evening of contemporary art and creative dialogue within the galleries. The event offers an opportunity to engage with artwork that reflects themes of history, identity, nature, and visual storytelling in deeply personal and imaginative ways.

Artist Talk

We also warmly invite guests to join us on June 6 from 1–2 PM for a special Artist Talk with Meredith Peverill and Sarah-Faith Strait. This conversation will offer visitors a deeper look into the inspiration, processes, and themes behind both exhibitions while providing a unique opportunity to hear directly from the artists about their work and creative practices. Whether you attended First Friday or are visiting the exhibitions for the first time, we encourage you to join us for this meaningful afternoon of dialogue and connection through art.