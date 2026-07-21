First Fridays – Purnell Pettyjohn & Sally Goodrich

Welcome to First Friday at the Galleries

Featuring This and That by Purnell Pettyjohn and The Light You Return To by Sally Goodrich

Join us on August 7 at 5:00 PM at the Academy Center of the Arts as we celebrate the opening of two new exhibitions in the Up Front Gallery and Ann White Gallery. This special First Friday invites visitors to explore vibrant works inspired by everyday life and the natural beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains while experiencing the unique artistic voices of Purnell Pettyjohn and Sally Goodrich.

About the Exhibitions

This and That — Up Front Gallery

In This and That, Purnell Pettyjohn presents a colorful collection of watercolor paintings inspired by the world around her. From landscapes and still lifes to interiors, animals, and portraits, her work celebrates the beauty found in ordinary moments through expressive color, light, and shadow.

A longtime Lynchburg artist and educator, Pettyjohn brings decades of artistic exploration to this exhibition. Her paintings reflect a joyful curiosity and an appreciation for everyday subjects, inviting viewers to discover familiar scenes in fresh and unexpected ways.

The Light You Return To — Ann White Gallery

In The Light You Return To, Sally Goodrich presents a contemporary interpretation of the Blue Ridge landscape through impressionistic brushwork, a luminous palette, and delicate applications of gold leaf. Inspired by time spent in nature, her paintings explore the emotional connection between memory, place, and the landscape.

Blending observation with imagination, Goodrich creates peaceful works that evoke reflection, wonder, and a sense of belonging. Each painting invites viewers to pause, reconnect with the natural world, and find beauty in the quiet moments that draw us back to the places we love.

Event Details

First Friday begins at 5:00 PM on August 7 at the Academy Center of the Arts. Guests are invited to explore both exhibitions, meet the artists, and enjoy an evening celebrating creativity, community, and the visual arts. Experience two distinctive exhibitions that highlight the beauty of everyday life and the enduring inspiration of the Blue Ridge Mountains.