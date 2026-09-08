Five County Fair

This family-fun agricultural showcase and cherished community tradition features exciting midway rides for all ages, Cowboy Andy Rotz and his action-packed Wild West stunt show, the always "edu-taining" Agri-Puppets, a petting zoo, livestock exhibits & shows, pro wrestling (8 pm Saturday), fair pageants (6:30 pm Wednesday - Thursday), community exhibits and favorite fair food.

Admission: $8 ages 12+; $3 ages 6-11; free for kids 5 & younger; free for students Wednesday - Thursday till 7 pm. Parking is free.

Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36" & taller) are $30 on site or online before 5pm Sept. 22 for $21.25 each or 4 for $76.25. Ride tickets are also available on the midway and discounted online pre-sale.

Fair hours: 4-10 pm Tuesday - Thursday, 4-11 pm Friday, 3-11 pm Saturday. The midway opens at 5 pm Tuesday - Friday and 4 pm on Saturday.

More information: 434-392-7002 or FiveCountyFair.com