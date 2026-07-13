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Flat Five Jazz

Flat Five Jazz

Flat Five Jazz is a Lynchburg-based modern jazz collective rooted in tradition and driven by exploration. Through original compositions, contemporary repertoire, and fearless improvisation, the ensemble creates music that honors the jazz lineage while embracing the possibilities of the present moment. Every performance is a unique musical conversation—dynamic, engaging, and shaped by the creativity of the musicians on stage.

Josh Barling, trumpet; Caleb Michael Gordon, guitar; Alex Gross, bass; Cadence Tennant; and Ken Brand, drums.

Second Stage | Amherst
$0-$15
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Amherst Glebe Arts Response
(434) 989-3215
AmherstGlebeArts@gmail.com
https://www.amherstglebeartsresponse.org/
Second Stage | Amherst
194 Second Street
Amherst, Virginia 24521
(434) 941-0997
secondstageamherst@gmail.com
https://www.secondstageamherst.org/