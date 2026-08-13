The Revolutionary War wasn’t just fought in the thirteen colonies—it was a world war, spanning four continents. To discover more, Derek Baxter embarks on an adventure-filled quest across the globe. He finds the human stories behind this long-ago conflict, expanding the universe of those who contributed to the cause, including the French, Spanish, Dutch, Oneida Indians, and Mysore Kingdom of India. And he delivers a powerful message: The United States only exists because peoples of different races, languages, and religions learned how to fight together, writing an unexpected story of independence that continues to resonate and inspire today. Baxter’s talk expands on the themes in VMHC’s exhibit* Revolutionary Allies: Foreign Friends of American Independence*. Derek Baxter is the author of *In Pursuit of Jefferson: Traveling through Europe with the Most Perplexing Founding Father*, which chronicles how he followed Thomas Jefferson’s travels across six countries. His latest book is* The Forgotten World War: Exploring the Secret History of the American Revolution, from Spain to India and Back Again*. *The content and opinions expressed in these presentations are solely those of the speaker and not necessarily of the Virginia Museum of History & Culture*. Program Notes: Tickets are required for in-person attendance. Lecture ticket includes admission to VMHC galleries. Admission to this lecture is free for members.