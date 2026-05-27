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Forte Chamber Music Presents Julian Schwarz & Marika Bournaki

Forte Chamber Music Presents Julian Schwarz & Marika Bournaki

Forte Chamber Music Presents
Cellist Julian Schwarz and pianist Marika Bournaki, both Juilliard trained and internationally acclaimed, bring passion and brilliance to every performance. Julian, a prize-winning soloist and chamber musician, made his concerto debut at age 11 with the Seattle Symphony under the baton of his father, Gerard Schwarz. Marika, dubbed “the Celine Dion of classical” by The Huffington Post, made her professional debut at 9 and is the subject of the acclaimed documentary "I Am Not a Rock Star."

Wimberly Recital Hall, Randolph College

Tickets: Adults $40 | Students FREE

Tickets available at www.lynchburgtickets.com/schwarz-bournaki, or at the door.

For more information: fortechambermusic@gmail.com or 434.515.1837

Randolph College
Adults $40/Students FREE
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Forte Chamber Music
434.515.1837
fortechambermusic@gmail.com
https://www.fortechambermusic.com/

Artist Group Info

Julian Schwarz
jlnschwarz@gmail.com
https://www.julianschwarz.com/duo
Randolph College
2500 Rivermont Avenue
Lynchburg, Virginia 24503
434.515.1837
fortechambermusic@gmail.com
https://www.fortechambermusic.com/event/viano-quartet-pianist-albert-cano-smit