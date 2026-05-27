Forte Chamber Music Presents Julian Schwarz & Marika Bournaki
Forte Chamber Music Presents Julian Schwarz & Marika Bournaki
Forte Chamber Music Presents
Cellist Julian Schwarz and pianist Marika Bournaki, both Juilliard trained and internationally acclaimed, bring passion and brilliance to every performance. Julian, a prize-winning soloist and chamber musician, made his concerto debut at age 11 with the Seattle Symphony under the baton of his father, Gerard Schwarz. Marika, dubbed “the Celine Dion of classical” by The Huffington Post, made her professional debut at 9 and is the subject of the acclaimed documentary "I Am Not a Rock Star."
Wimberly Recital Hall, Randolph College
Tickets: Adults $40 | Students FREE
Tickets available at www.lynchburgtickets.com/schwarz-bournaki, or at the door.
For more information: fortechambermusic@gmail.com or 434.515.1837
Randolph College
Adults $40/Students FREE
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Forte Chamber Music
434.515.1837
fortechambermusic@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Julian Schwarz
jlnschwarz@gmail.com
Randolph College
2500 Rivermont AvenueLynchburg, Virginia 24503
434.515.1837
fortechambermusic@gmail.com