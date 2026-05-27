Forte Chamber Music Presents Julian Schwarz & Marika Bournaki

Forte Chamber Music Presents

Cellist Julian Schwarz and pianist Marika Bournaki, both Juilliard trained and internationally acclaimed, bring passion and brilliance to every performance. Julian, a prize-winning soloist and chamber musician, made his concerto debut at age 11 with the Seattle Symphony under the baton of his father, Gerard Schwarz. Marika, dubbed “the Celine Dion of classical” by The Huffington Post, made her professional debut at 9 and is the subject of the acclaimed documentary "I Am Not a Rock Star."

Wimberly Recital Hall, Randolph College

Tickets: Adults $40 | Students FREE

Tickets available at www.lynchburgtickets.com/schwarz-bournaki, or at the door.

For more information: fortechambermusic@gmail.com or 434.515.1837

