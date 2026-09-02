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Forte Chamber Music Presents THE PHILADELPHIA ORCHESTRA STRING QUARTET

Forte Chamber Music Presents THE PHILADELPHIA ORCHESTRA STRING QUARTET

Forte Chamber Music Presents
THE PHILADELPHIA ORCHESTRA STRING QUARTET
Wednesday, October 7, 7:30PM
First Presbyterian Church
1215 V.E.S. Road
Lynchburg, VA 24503
Tickets: Adults $40 | Students FREE
Tickets available at: ArtsIndexTickets.com/200540405
or available at the door.
For more information: 434.515.1837 or fortechambermusic@gmail.com
fortechambermusic.org
Experience the legendary “Philadelphia Sound,” shaped by Leopold Stokowski and carried forward by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Members of The Philadelphia Orchestra bring that legacy to life, reflecting the warmth, depth, and signature string sound that have defined the orchestra for generations. Forte is proud to share a glimpse of that enduring tradition with Lynchburg.
This concert is sponsored by Ford Mays Wealth Management

First Presbyterian Church
Adults $40/Students FREE
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Forte Chamber Music
434.515.1837
fortechambermusic@gmail.com
https://www.fortechambermusic.com/

Artist Group Info

Philadelphia Orchestra String Quaret
davidnicastro@zoho.com
https://philorch.ensembleartsphilly.org/
First Presbyterian Church
1215 V.E.S. Road
Lynchburg, Virginia 24503
https://www.fpcly.org/ministries/worship-music/music.html