Forte Chamber Music Presents THE PHILADELPHIA ORCHESTRA STRING QUARTET
Forte Chamber Music Presents THE PHILADELPHIA ORCHESTRA STRING QUARTET
Forte Chamber Music Presents
THE PHILADELPHIA ORCHESTRA STRING QUARTET
Wednesday, October 7, 7:30PM
First Presbyterian Church
1215 V.E.S. Road
Lynchburg, VA 24503
Tickets: Adults $40 | Students FREE
Tickets available at: ArtsIndexTickets.com/200540405
or available at the door.
For more information: 434.515.1837 or fortechambermusic@gmail.com
fortechambermusic.org
Experience the legendary “Philadelphia Sound,” shaped by Leopold Stokowski and carried forward by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Members of The Philadelphia Orchestra bring that legacy to life, reflecting the warmth, depth, and signature string sound that have defined the orchestra for generations. Forte is proud to share a glimpse of that enduring tradition with Lynchburg.
This concert is sponsored by Ford Mays Wealth Management