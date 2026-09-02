Forte Chamber Music Presents

THE PHILADELPHIA ORCHESTRA STRING QUARTET

Wednesday, October 7, 7:30PM

First Presbyterian Church

1215 V.E.S. Road

Lynchburg, VA 24503

Tickets: Adults $40 | Students FREE

Tickets available at: ArtsIndexTickets.com/200540405

or available at the door.

For more information: 434.515.1837 or fortechambermusic@gmail.com

fortechambermusic.org

Experience the legendary “Philadelphia Sound,” shaped by Leopold Stokowski and carried forward by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Members of The Philadelphia Orchestra bring that legacy to life, reflecting the warmth, depth, and signature string sound that have defined the orchestra for generations. Forte is proud to share a glimpse of that enduring tradition with Lynchburg.

This concert is sponsored by Ford Mays Wealth Management

