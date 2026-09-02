Join the Botetourt County Historical Society on Sunday, October 4, 2026, for our 18th Annual Founder's Day Dinner at the newly renovated dining room at The Glebe in Fincastle.

This year's special guest is William “Bill” Barker, one of the nation's premier historical interpreters of Thomas Jefferson. Barker will step into the role of Jefferson and explore the life, ideas, and legacy of America's third president—including connections to Virginia and Botetourt County.

As we celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence, it's a wonderful opportunity to experience history through the eyes of one of the nation's most fascinating figures.

Founder's Day is the Botetourt County Historical Society's signature fundraising event, with proceeds supporting the preservation of Botetourt County's history through museum exhibits, educational programs, artifact conservation, and community outreach.

Sunday, October 4, 2026

The Glebe | Fincastle, Virginia

Presented by the Botetourt County Historical Society

For tickets, sponsorship information, or additional details, contact the Botetourt County Historical Society at 540-473-0148 or execdirectorbchs@gmail.com. Tickets can also be purchased through EventBrite at the link below

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/founders-day-2026-tickets-1997700177006?aff=oddtdtcreator&keep_tld=true