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FREE FAMILY MOVIE

FREE FAMILY MOVIE

The Buchanan Lions Club will present “THE SHEEP DETECTIVES” free to the public on August 29, Saturday at sunset at the Buchanan Community Park.
The Lions Club and others will supply popcorn, sodas, candy and homemade goodies! We suggest you bring folding chairs, a blanket and bug spray. Parking is free.
Please join us for a family fun outdoor evening of “sheepish” detective fun. (Weather permitting.)

BUCHANAN COMMUNITY PARK
08:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

BUCHANAN LIONS CLUB
5404506716
tim.heinlein@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

tim.heinlein@gmail.com
BUCHANAN COMMUNITY PARK
485 LOWE STREET
Buchanan, Virginia 24066
5404506716
tim.heinlein@gmail.com