Fresh Perspectives II: Passionate Piano - Music of Glinka, Fauré, & Brahms

The piano plays a central role in this exciting evening of Romantic-era chamber music. From the folk inspired trio for the unusual combination of Clarinet, Bassoon, and Piano by Russian composer Mikhail Glinka to the sweeping lines of French composer Gabriel Fauré’s first piano quartet. Arched in the middle is the second of our 2026 Brahms’ cello sonatas, a tour de force as much for the cellist (Hannah Holman) as for the pianist (Jason Wirth).