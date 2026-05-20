Friday Night No Prep Street Racing

WEEKLY FRIDAY NIGHT NO PREP EVERY Friday Night (weather updates will always be announced day of) Kids 15 & under get FREE spectator admission with paid adult Thanks to Camping World!

Friday night gates open at 5pm Racing from 6pm till about 11pm.

Bring your car, truck, SUV, whatever and have some FUN!

Motorcycles, ATV's, UTV's, and Dirtbikes are welcome as well as long as racers have: Headlights and taillights and follow posted speed in paddocks and in front of the building of 5mph or you will be required to leave immediately. No warnings, this is for the safety of our spectators especially the children!

Long Pants and Long Sleeves

Leather Gloves

Boots (Over the ankle)

Helmet (Full face/SNELL approved)

You can simply come out, pay and have fun making passes! $25 to race or $10 to watch!

Kids 15 & under get FREE spectator admission with paid adult Thanks to Camping World!

WhosYourDriver.org is the official Safe Driving partner of Dominion Raceway, and they want to remind you... Any track, any race, any time... always ask: Who’s your driver? Plan ahead for a safe ride home!

This event runs from May 22, 2026 to Aug 28, 2026 and happens every:

Fridays: 5:00pm - 11:00pm