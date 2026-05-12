Front Lawn Fun

Join VMHC Educators on Tuesdays this summer to play a variety of games from history and around the world! As a special nod to the exhibition, We The People: The World in Our Commonwealth, this summer will feature games like yut nori, al rein, stick horse races, kanche, and more! This event is fun for all ages, but recommended for elementary – middle school. FAQs: Do I need to come right at 10:00? - No! This is a walk up, drop in program from 10:00-12:00. Do I need to buy a ticket? - No! This is a free event outside the museum. What about weather cancellations? - We will make the call whether to cancel for weather each morning. Follow our social channels @virginiahistory and @vmhceducation for updates.