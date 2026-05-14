Garden Basics: Herb Gardening

Join us on Saturday, June 27, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., as we welcome the Piedmont Master Gardeners for the FREE program on the history and magic of culinary and medicinal herbs. Growing an herb garden provides easy access to herbs that can be eaten fresh or stored for later use. We will explore the current culinary use of herbs, as well as their historic use in medicine and cooking in Virginia. Participants will gain skills for planning and planting an herb garden in ground or in a container and learn how to harvest and dry. Participants will take home herbs to dry and make into a tea or spice mix.

Space is limited. Registration closes at 5 p.m. May 15 or when the class is full. Please register below to reserve your place in the class.