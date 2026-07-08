Garden Basics: More Trees, PLEASE!

From 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 18, the Piedmont Master Gardeners will present “More Trees, PLEASE!”, a free Garden Basics class. This session will look at suitable trees for home landscapes, emphasizing native species of trees and their appropriate placement. The class will also highlight the benefits of trees to our environment and well-being. Register at https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/events/ to reserve a place in the class. Registration closes at 5 p.m. July 17 or when the class is full. The Garden Basics sessions are open to all and presented in partnership with James Monroe’s Highland and the Bread & Roses program at Trinity Episcopal Church.