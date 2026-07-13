Garden Basics: Planting Out Cool Weather Crops

Join us on Saturday, September 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., as we welcome the Piedmont Master Gardeners for the FREE program about planting cool weather crops and extending your garden harvest. Cool weather crops are essential for gardeners aiming to extend their growing season and make the most of early spring and fall. We will delve into the specifics of selecting the right crops, preparing the garden bed, and managing the unique challenges that come with cool weather gardening. We’ll cover key techniques and timing for planting out cool weather crops, ensuring strong starts and robust harvests.

Space is limited. Please register on our website to reserve your place in the class. Registration closes at 5 p.m. September 18 or when the class is full.

