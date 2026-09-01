Experience the magic of Garden Glow presented by Kroger, Maymont's largest annual fundraiser and one of Richmond's favorite fall experiences. Spectacular light displays transform Maymont after dark into an unforgettable evening of color and light.

Wander the illuminated Glow Path sponsored by Kinsale Capital Group featuring larger-than-life displays, explore the rainbow of color in the Japanese Garden after dark, then gather around cozy fire pits in Glow Village with your whole crew. Enjoy local food trucks, Glow Bars sponsored by CoStar Group, seasonal treats and glowing photo opportunities.