For More Information, Visit richmond.funnybone.com

About the Artist:

Geoffrey Asmus began performing stand-up in 2013 immediately after wasting $143,548 on seven college degrees and becoming a 1st grade teacher. He regularly performs at the World Famous Comedy Cellar in New York City and was featured at Just For Laughs in Montreal as a ‘New Face.’ Geoffrey has opened for Dave Attell, Mark Normand, Dan Soder, Fortune Feimster, Sam Morrill, and Daniel Sloss among others. He headlines comedy clubs nationwide, and starting to sell out his shows! In 2021 his debut album “Prodigal Little Bitch” went to #1 on iTunes. Geoffrey also records the weekly “You’re An Idiot” podcast with Alex Dragicevich. More recently, Geoffrey has found success growing his social media platforms with his unfiltered stand up clips, and has a recorded an hour special that will air later this year!

BUY TICKETS

Ticket Policy:

The Funny Bone has a full bar and a dinner menu that is available through your server when you are seated in the showroom!

Seating is done on a first come first seated basis. If you wish to sit with another party, please arrive and enter the showroom together.

Seating ends 30 minutes after the show begins and entry for late arrivals is not guaranteed.

Most of our tables seat 4 people. You may be seated with a separate party of guests at the same table.

All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges. Sales tax and service fees are included in the ticket price.

This event is 21+ and all guests will need valid ID to enter.