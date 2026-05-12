Join us on Saturday, May 30 from 2-4 p.m. for a special performance preview of “George Washington’s Teeth,” sponsored by Chamberlayne Actors Theatre (CAT).

This fast-paced comedy follows the determined women of the struggling New Bunion Historical Society as they fight to save their museum while confronting the myths and messy truths surrounding America’s first president. Beneath the laughs, the play digs into meaningful themes including the ongoing impact of racism, who shapes historical narratives, and how communities reckon with the stories they inherit.

At Wilton you will enjoy a costumed scene from the upcoming production, a Q&A with the cast, and a light reception. One attendee will also win two complimentary tickets to the full show in June hosted at Hanover Tavern.

🎟️ Admission is free but registration is required and donations to Wilton House Museum support accessible programs that spark curiosity, conversation, and connection across our community.

We look forward to welcoming you for an afternoon of humor, history, and thoughtful storytelling.