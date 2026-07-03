Grab your coziest pajamas and gather your besties for the ultimate Girls Night In Dance Party! Slip into your favorite PJs and enjoy a night filled with music, dancing, laughter, and all the girly vibes.

Treat yourself at our nail painting station, sip on delicious specialty cocktails and mocktails, and dance the night away to a playlist packed with your favorite sing-along hits and dance floor anthems. Whether you’re showing off your moves, snapping cute photos, or just enjoying a fun night out with friends, this event is all about celebrating friendship, fun, and self-care.

Pajamas encouraged

Nail painting station

Specialty cocktails & mocktails

Dance party favorites all night long

Photo-worthy moments

Cozy, fun, girls-night in vibes

Come ready to dance, laugh, and make memories at the cutest girls’ night out that feels just like a girls’ night in!