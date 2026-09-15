"Grace & Glorie" at Hanover Tavern

Don’t miss Grace & Glorie, Oct. 9-Nov. 8. The poignant, heartwarming comedy by acclaimed Virginia playwright Tom Ziegler explores love, loss, and the universal search for meaning in all our lives. Grace, a fiercely independent 90-year-old with terminal cancer, checks herself out of the hospital to spend her final days at her rustic cabin home nestled deep in the breathtaking Blue Ridge Mountains. Glorie, a Harvard MBA, is searching for a new purpose in her life and hoping to find peace in Appalachia, far from the demands of New York City. She volunteers for her local hospice program. Her first client is Grace. What begins as the hilarious collision of two opposite cultures and generations turns into a rich and abiding friendship, in which each woman finds her home. Filled with humor, heart and hope, Grace and Glorie is a celebration of the transformative power of human connection, and a tribute to the strength and resilience of women and their friendships at any age. Starring Richmond favorites Catherine Shaffner* and Amber Marie Martinez. (*Member, Actors' Equity Association)