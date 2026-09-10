Haunted History: A Fincastle Ghost Tour

The Botetourt County Historical Society, Inc. and Historic Fincastle, Inc. invite visitors to experience the darker side of Fincastle's past as the annual Haunted History Walking Tour returns this October.

Each year brings an entirely new tour, and 2026 is no exception. This year's event features a fresh collection of stories drawn from local history, long-forgotten legends, and mysterious tales that have lingered in Fincastle for generations. As guests stroll the town's historic streets by lantern light, costumed interpreters will bring these stories to life at some of Fincastle's most iconic locations.

This year's tour features a fresh collection of stories inspired by local history, community lore, and the enduring mysteries that have surrounded Fincastle for generations. Some are rooted in documented events, others in stories passed from one generation to the next, and a few invite visitors to decide for themselves where history ends and legend begins.

Now a beloved fall tradition, the Haunted History Walking Tour attracts history lovers, paranormal enthusiasts, and families looking for a unique October evening. Whether you're returning for another year or joining us for the first time, you'll discover stories you may not have heard before.

Event Details

Dates: Friday, October 23 and Saturday, October 24, 2026

Times: Tours begin at 6:00 p.m. and depart every 30 minutes. The last tour leaves at 8:00 p.m.

Location: Tours begin at the Chamber of Commerce office

Tickets: $15 Adults | $10 Children (12 and under)

Each guided tour lasts approximately 80 minutes. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Tours are held rain or shine.

Tickets will be available exclusively through Eventbrite.

For more information and tour updates, follow the Botetourt County Historical Society and Historic Fincastle on social media or visit their websites.